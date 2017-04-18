Kenya: Avoid Poll Chaos, Says Preside...

Kenya: Avoid Poll Chaos, Says President As He Tours Kisumu

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday pitched tent in ODM leader Raila Odinga's turf in Kisumu where he received a warm welcome and said all politicians had a right to campaign in any part of the country. Local leaders however, gave the ceremony a wide berth and accused the President of doing little to enhance development in the region.

