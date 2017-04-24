Kenya: At Least 24 People Dead On Mom...

Kenya: At Least 24 People Dead On Mombasa-Nairobi Road Accident

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr File photo Nairobi - At least 24 people were on Monday night killed in an accident on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. Police said several other passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that involved a bus and a truck.

