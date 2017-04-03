Kenya arrests 7 suspected human traffickers in refugee camp
" Kenyan authorities say police have arrested seven Somali men for allegedly operating a human trafficking ring at a refugee camp in the country's east. Northeastern Regional Coordinator Mohamed Saleh said Wednesday the suspects had been smuggling refugees from Dadaab refugee camp to Nairobi, where they used fake documents to leave for Europe and Canada.
