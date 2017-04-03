Kenya: Armyworms Are Ravaging Hundreds of Farms - Here's How to Defeat Them

Several farmers in different parts of the country, including Trans-Nzoia, Nakuru, Kakamega, Nandi, Busia, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Taita Taveta and Kwale, have reported armyworm infestation, with the pests mainly attacking maize. Armyworms are migratory pests normally referred to as Notifiable insects, which are categorised in the group of other deleterious pests like locusts and quelea quelea birds.

