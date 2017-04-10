Kenya: 3000m Record Holder Daniel Komen Charged With Forgery
The 3000m world record holder Daniel Kipng'etich Komen was on Monday charged with obtaining goods by false pretence and forgery. He allegedly intended to defraud a Suzuki escudo valued at Sh 1,750,000 two years ago at Junction along Ngong road in Nairobi.
