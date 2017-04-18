Kenya: 23 Women Aim to Get Into the S...

Kenya: 23 Women Aim to Get Into the Senate

18 hrs ago

The balance between the sexes in the Senate looks set to remain tilted in favour of men as only 23 women have asked to be nominated for election as senators at the next General Election. No woman was elected to the Senate in the last General Election, which resulted in the 18 who got there having to be picked from the lists of would-be nominees submitted to the electoral commission before the polls.

Chicago, IL

