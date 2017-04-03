Julia Roberts helps expand Rose Nose ...

Julia Roberts helps expand Rose Nose Day charity telecast

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this image released by NBC, actress Julia Roberts, left, interacts with a child while filming a special edition of the survival series "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," in Kenya called, "Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day," airing on May 25. In this March 31, 2017 photo released by NBC, Chris Hardwick wears a red nose for NBC's third annual "The Red Nose Day Special," which will air on May 25, from 10-11 p.m. EDT. Hardwick, host of Comedy Central's "@midnight," will host.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC