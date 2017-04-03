Julia Roberts helps expand Rose Nose ...

Julia Roberts helps expand Rose Nose Day charity telecast

WBEN-AM Buffalo

The network said Wednesday that its prime-time schedule on May 25 will be devoted to the Comic Relief fundraiser for children in need. "Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day," with Roberts joining the host in Africa, will air at 9 p.m. EDT.

