Indian-origin industrialist passes away in Kenya

A prominent Indian-origin industrialist, Jayantilal Keshavji Chande, passed away in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi at the age of 88. Affectionately known as "Andy", the Tanzanian businessman and a philanthropist, whose parents moved to Africa from India, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003. A prominent Indian-origin industrialist, Jayantilal Keshavji Chande , passed away in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi at the age of 88. Affectionately known as "Andy", the Tanzanian businessman and a philanthropist, whose parents moved to Africa from India, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.

