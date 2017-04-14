IMF urges Kenya to cut budget deficit...

IMF urges Kenya to cut budget deficit to help spur growth

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The International Monetary Fund has called on Kenyan authorities to move forward with the substantial reduction in the budget deficit envisaged for 2017/18 financial year to help spur economic growth. The IMF mission which ended its ten-day visit to Kenya late Thursday said reduction in fiscal deficit which stands at 17 billion U.S. dollars will help put the debt on a declining path as envisaged under the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC