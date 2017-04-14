IMF urges Kenya to cut budget deficit to help spur growth

The International Monetary Fund has called on Kenyan authorities to move forward with the substantial reduction in the budget deficit envisaged for 2017/18 financial year to help spur economic growth. The IMF mission which ended its ten-day visit to Kenya late Thursday said reduction in fiscal deficit which stands at 17 billion U.S. dollars will help put the debt on a declining path as envisaged under the program.

