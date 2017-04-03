Hope for Change as Kenya Court Rules ...

Hope for Change as Kenya Court Rules One-third of MPs Must Be Women

15 hrs ago

The Kenyan parliament is seen, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses - the Senate and the National Assembly in Nairobi, March 26, 2015. Kenyan activists on Monday welcomed a High Court ruling giving parliament 60 days to ensure a third of lawmakers are women or face dissolution.

