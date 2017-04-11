Foreign academicians can soon lecture...

Foreign academicians can soon lecture Kenyan students online

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

University dons from across the world will be able to lecture students in Kenya following plans by the government to establish a National Open University of Kenya . Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said Tuesday in Nairobi that talks to finalize the setting up of the institution are in the final phase.

Chicago, IL

