Feature: Kenya's relatives of terror suspects caught up in complex war

As Kenya intensifies the war against terrorism, relatives of suspected Al-Shabaab militants are enduring immense stigma, threats and blackmail from combatants on both sides of the battle. Speaking during a recent forum in the coastal town of Kilifi, the female relatives of terror suspects narrated how they have become unwitting victims of a complex fight between the militants and security forces.

