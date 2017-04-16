Feature: Kenyan consumers, vendors weigh options ahead of ban on plastic bags
While circulation of plastic bags for secondary packaging in Kenya is expected to cease in August, consumers are already looking forward to adoptable alternative befitting their daily activities. Plastic bags with or without handles used for commercial and household packaging will no longer be manufactured or imported into Kenya thereby eliminating their use going forward.
