Feature: Chinese solar firms eye Kenyan market amid huge demand for clean energy
Chinese solar firms are keen to venture into the Kenyan market where uptake of cleaner energy sources has accelerated amid policy and regulatory incentives alongside greater awareness on their benefits. Senior executives from these companies who told Xinhua recently at an energy and power expo held in Nairobi were upbeat about the future of Kenya's market for solar lighting technologies.
