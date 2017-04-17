ESOL students with the flyers they to...

ESOL students with the flyers they took to businesses

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Hoping to collect enough cash to connect a Kenyan school to the internet, the ESOL students wrote to and visited businesses across Bradford asking for donations of raffle and tombola prizes for a fundraising fair they held in college. The money raised is going to the Jolaurabi School in Mombasa which is the school of the Singing Children of Africa choir, which performed at the college last September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC