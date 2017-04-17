ESOL students with the flyers they took to businesses
Hoping to collect enough cash to connect a Kenyan school to the internet, the ESOL students wrote to and visited businesses across Bradford asking for donations of raffle and tombola prizes for a fundraising fair they held in college. The money raised is going to the Jolaurabi School in Mombasa which is the school of the Singing Children of Africa choir, which performed at the college last September.
