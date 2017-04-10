Emir of Qatar, Saudi Prince due in Kenya to strengthen ties

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and the Emir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani are due in Kenya next week as part of efforts to strengthen the good relations existing between the three countries, a government official said on Sunday. Kenya's State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said Al-Thani and Prince Abdulaziz are expected in Nairobi on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

