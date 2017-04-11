Emir Leaves Addis Ababa heading to Kenya

Addis Ababa: The HH Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on Tuesday morning after a two-day state visit, heading to the Republic of Kenya. The HH Emir was seen off upon departure at Bole International Airport by HE the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn.

