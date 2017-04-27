Easter has brought fresh wave of loca...

Easter has brought fresh wave of local tourism to Kenyan coast

Kenya's idyllic coastline has seen tourism numbers swell over the Easter weekend, mainly thanks to local visitors taking advantage of the ongoing school holidays. The East African country's coast beckons tourists not only from Kenya, but also from neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi and the faraway shores of China and Korea, all flocking to Kenya's pristine white beaches and the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

