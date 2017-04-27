Easter has brought fresh wave of local tourism to Kenyan coast
Kenya's idyllic coastline has seen tourism numbers swell over the Easter weekend, mainly thanks to local visitors taking advantage of the ongoing school holidays. The East African country's coast beckons tourists not only from Kenya, but also from neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi and the faraway shores of China and Korea, all flocking to Kenya's pristine white beaches and the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC