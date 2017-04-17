East Africa: Kenya to Export 100,000 Workers to Saudi Arabia
Kenya may soon export 100,000 workers to Saudi Arabia if negotiations between the two countries bear fruit while Qatar is willing to open its market for Kenyan meat. These are some of the wins the government achieved when it received high-profile visitors from the two countries this week.
