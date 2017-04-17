East Africa: Kenya to Export 100,000 ...

East Africa: Kenya to Export 100,000 Workers to Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenya may soon export 100,000 workers to Saudi Arabia if negotiations between the two countries bear fruit while Qatar is willing to open its market for Kenyan meat. These are some of the wins the government achieved when it received high-profile visitors from the two countries this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC