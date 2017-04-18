Doctor charged with genital mutilatio...

Doctor charged with genital mutilation kept behind bars over Kenya, India ties

Nagarwala was ordered held without bond after a Monday detention hearing before Magistrate Judge Mona K. Majzoub. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 27 at 1 p.m. Nagarwala has two children living with her in Northville and two older children in a boarding school in Nairobi, Kenya.

