Correction: Kenya-Land Invasions story
In this Friday, March 17, 2017 file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, talks to Kenyan soldiers training alongside British soldiers at the British Army Training Unit Kenya , in Ole Naishu near Nanyuki, in Kenya. Herders and ranchers in parts of the rift valley are desperately waiting for the delayed rainy season to start to ease the drought and the conflict over resources it has caused that has killed more than 30 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC