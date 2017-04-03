Cop kills two suspected gang members ...

Cop kills two suspected gang members in Kenya

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Kenya's Dirty Harry? Outrage over plain clothes policeman filmed shooting two suspected gang members dead in the street in Nairobi It is believed that the two victims were members of the notorious Super Power Gang and were about to commit a robbery before they were killed A video that shows the extrajudicial killings of two suspected gang members in Kenya is being investigated after it was claimed that a police officer was the one who shot the men dead on Friday. It is believed that the two victims were members of the notorious Gaza or Super Power Gang in Nairobi and were about to commit a robbery before they were killed in the suburb of Eastleigh.

