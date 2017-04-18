Conservationist Kuki Gallmann shot by...

Conservationist Kuki Gallmann shot by herders at Kenyan ranch

Italian-born author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann has been shot at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invaded in search of pasture to save their animals from drought.

