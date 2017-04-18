Conservationist Kuki Gallmann shot by herders at Kenyan ranch

Italian-born author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann has been shot at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invaded in search of pasture to save their animals from drought. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35646100.ece/45232/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-1174875a-8efa-4ede-ac94-82950e87c80f_I1.jpg Italian-born author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann has been shot at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invaded in search of pasture to save their animals from drought.

