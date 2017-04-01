Confucius Institute helps Kenyan offi...

Confucius Institute helps Kenyan officials sharpen Chinese language skills

A Kenyan diplomat learns basic Chinese greetings during the launching ceremony of a Chinese language training course at the University of Nairobi's Confucius Institute in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Nov. 4, 2016. A total of 30 Kenyan diplomats serving in various departments in the ministry of foreign affairs will undergo a four-month training in Chinese language.

