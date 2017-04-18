Church missionary swapping Cornwall for Kenya to help orphaned children

For Georgie Hallett, who is just weeks away from swapping Kea for Kenya, it was never an 'if' but a 'when' it was that she was going to live and work as a missionary in Africa. Georgie is preparing to take on the role of manager of the Marejesho Family Project in Kisumu which aims to restore dignity and stability to vulnerable children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.