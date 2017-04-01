At least 9 killed as crime wave surge...

At least 9 killed as crime wave surges in Kenya

3 hrs ago

At least nine people including a police officer were killed in separate incidents in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Friday night amid a surge in crime in urban cities and towns. Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome said the deceased police officer was on a mission to arrest gunmen in the sprawling Kayole residential estate.

Chicago, IL

