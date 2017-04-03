Alarming rise in attacks on South Sud...

Alarming rise in attacks on South Sudan civilians, UN says

Saturday Read more: KFBB

In this photo taken Monday, March 13, 2017, mothers hold their children as they wait to have them screened for malnutrition at a UNICEF-supported Outpatient Therapeutic Program in Aweil, South Sudan. The Unite... NAIROBI, Kenya - Civilians and aid workers in South Sudan have seen an alarming rise in attacks and harassment in the past week, the United Nations said Saturday, as the East African country faces both civil war and famine.

Chicago, IL

