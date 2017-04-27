8 killed, 12 others injured in road accident in eastern Kenya

At least eight people were killed and 12 others seriously injured in a grisly road accident along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa highway in eastern Kenya early Thursday. Area divisional police commander Zacharia Bitok said the accident occurred when a commuter minibus which was ferrying passengers from Mtito-Andei to Nairobi collided head-on with a truck that was headed to Mombasa a few meters from Salama market in Makueni County.

