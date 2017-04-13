3 Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Coc...

3 Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine, Heroin

Operatives of the Narcotics Control Board , have arrested three persons at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine and heroin. A statement from NACOB said the 3; Magugu Suraku, a Ghanaian; Maxwell Momo Golafale, a Liberian, and Daniel Njoku Egbuta, a Nigerian, were arrested on different occasions between March and April 2017.

