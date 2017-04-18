2 suspects dead after author, conservationist shot in Kenya
Gallmann was shot at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invad... . British High Commissioner Nic Hailey, left addresses the media, with Laikipia County commissioner Onesmus Musyoki, right, in Nanyuki, Kenya, Monday, April 24, 2017, after the envoy met the security team, a day after renowned ... NAIROBI, Kenya - Two suspects were killed by security agencies after the shooting of Italian-born author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann, Kenya's Internal Security Minister Joseph Nkaissery said Monday.
