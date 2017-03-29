US ambassador to UN calls Congo government - corrupt'

NAIROBI, Kenya - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday the United Nations is partnering with a "corrupt" government in Congo and she called for a large cut in the world's largest peacekeeping mission in the troubled African nation. Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Ambassador Nikki Haley said the U.N. mission in Congo "is aiding a government that is inflicting predatory behavior against its own people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.