Urgent aid under way: Kenya's drought donkeys in dire straits
Thousands of working donkeys in drought stricken Kenya are being provided water by global working horse and donkey charity Brooke, with Below average rainfall has caused a drought in Kenya, and on February 10 the Government declared the current drought a national disaster. It is affecting 23 arid and semi-arid counties and pockets of other areas and is expected to last until July 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
