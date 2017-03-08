UPDATE 2-Kenyan rate cap to cut KCB profit, hit SME lending

NAIROBI, March 9 A government cap on commercial lending rates is likely to cut KCB Group's pretax profit by 2 percent this year and will mean fewer loans to small and medium sized firms, Kenya's biggest lender by assets said on Thursday. The limit, which caps rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank rate, now at 10 percent, had cut KCB's net interest margin by 2 percentage points to 9 percent, Joshua Oigara, the group's chief executive, said.

