UPDATE 2-Kenyan rate cap to cut KCB p...

UPDATE 2-Kenyan rate cap to cut KCB profit, hit SME lending

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NAIROBI, March 9 A government cap on commercial lending rates is likely to cut KCB Group's pretax profit by 2 percent this year and will mean fewer loans to small and medium sized firms, Kenya's biggest lender by assets said on Thursday. The limit, which caps rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank rate, now at 10 percent, had cut KCB's net interest margin by 2 percentage points to 9 percent, Joshua Oigara, the group's chief executive, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mon Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC