UPDATE 1-Kenya says has drawn down $8...

UPDATE 1-Kenya says has drawn down $800 mln syndicated loan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

Kenya has signed an $800 million syndicated loan with four international lenders and the government has already drawn down the sum, a senior Treasury official said on Monday President Uhuru Kenyatta, who faces re-election in August, has raised borrowing since taking power in April 2013. Last week, he dismissed criticism of the higher borrowing, saying it was funding development in the East African nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC