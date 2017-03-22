UK Foreign Secretary visits Kenya
UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, was in Kenya on 17 March as part of a three-day tour of east Africa. During his visit, he met with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb Amina Mohamed and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries including regional security and the UK and Kenya partnership in trade, investment and tourism.
