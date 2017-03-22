UK Foreign Secretary visits Kenya

UK Foreign Secretary visits Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

UK Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, was in Kenya on 17 March as part of a three-day tour of east Africa. During his visit, he met with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb Amina Mohamed and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries including regional security and the UK and Kenya partnership in trade, investment and tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC