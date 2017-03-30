Uber Kenya opens hub to serve driver-...

Uber Kenya opens hub to serve driver-partners

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Uber Kenya has announced the opening of a new office space to support and strengthen the thousands of driver-partners earning with Uber in Nairobi. The new expansive space is an ultra-modern office space dubbed 'The Greenlight Hub' specifically meant to serve Uber's driver-partners as a resource center where they can seek technical support to drive or ask questions about the app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC