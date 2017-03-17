The rise of the shopping center in Kenya

The rise of the shopping center in Kenya

Kenya has seen a surge in the number of shopping centers being built recently, with Nairobi - the economic hub of the country - hosting most of them. These shopping centers are largely catering for a growing Kenyan middle class with disposable income, and new standards are being set in terms of their size, use and quality.

