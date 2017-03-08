The boxing girls of Kenya

In Kariobangi, one of Nairobi's toughest neighbourhoods, a boxing academy is fighting to empower women and girls while teaching them their rights: to education, self-determination, economic independence, a decent standard of living, respect, and to a life free from violence. Box Girls was founded in 2008 by Alfred Analo, who is affectionately known as "Priest" within the community.

