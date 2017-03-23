Tanzania's president warns journalist...

Tanzania's president warns journalists that press freedom has limits

Tanzania's President John Magufuli warned the country's journalists on Friday that there were limits to their press freedom, comments that will add to opposition concern that his government is further narrowing the space for public criticism. FILE PICTURE: Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya October 31, 2016.

