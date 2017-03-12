Tana River Governor, Women Rep ditch Wiper for Jubilee
Tana River Governor Hussein Dado and the County's Women Rep Halima Ware decamped from the opposition and joined Jubilee on Sunday. The Governor and the Women Rep were elected on a Wiper Democratic Party in the last elections.
