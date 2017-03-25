Tabloid roundup: Obama's real birth certificate, a spy in the White...
Tabloid roundup: Obama's real birth certificate, a spy in the White House, murder charges for an aging star, and more! Barack Obama's real Kenyan birth certificate has been discovered, President Trump has caught "Russia's White House spy," and actor Robert Wagner has been hit by "grand jury murder charges" - if you believe this week's tabloids. "Proof Obama was born in Kenya!" screams the 'Globe' front cover, declaring his Hawaiian birth certificate a forgery, and publishing "the real deal" issued by the Coast Province General Hospital in Mombasa, the Republic of Kenya, on August 4, 1961.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
