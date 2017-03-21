Special IGAD summit on Somali refugees

Special IGAD summit on Somali refugees

PIC: An estimated 1.1 million people are internally displaced within Somalia and nearly 900,000 are refugees in the region. A special summit of heads of state and government will be convened this Saturday in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

