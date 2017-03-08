Somalis in Kenya Fight Stereotypes Th...

Somalis in Kenya Fight Stereotypes Through Film

You've heard of Hollywood, Bollywood and Nollywood, but have you heard of Eastleighwood? Eastleigh is a primarily Somali district of Nairobi known to some as little Mogadishu. A group of young people there has been making films to counter stereotypes and radicalization.

