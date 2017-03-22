Raila was at the centre of 2007 violence, President Kenyatta says
President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of promoting hatred and incitement that led to the 2007-2008 violence. He said Raila was at the heart of the violence that rocked Kenya following the 2007 elections as he had promoted politics of tribal antagonism.
