President Kenyatta: We're on course in improving police service
The Government is fulfilling its promise of boosting police numbers to ensure that Kenyans are safe, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. The President said once the recruits graduating this year join the Police Service, the ratio of police officer to civilians will stand at 1 to 380 surpassing the United Nations' recommended benchmark ratio of one policeman or woman to every 450 civilians.
