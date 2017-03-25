President Kenyatta roots for increased support for Somalia

President Uhuru Kenyatta today made an appeal to the international community to act right to fully bring back Somalia into the fold of the international community of nations, as he rooted for durable solutions to the Somali refugees problem. President Kenyatta said the recent presidential elections in Somalia is the latest indication that Somalia is on the right track thanks to the determination of its people, the commitment by the African Union and the support of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development .

