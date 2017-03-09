President Kenyatta: Jubilee is a government of action
President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticized opposition leaders for spreading lies and propaganda yet they have nothing to show for the time they served in government. The President said it is unfortunate that opposition chiefs led by Raila Odinga are fond of criticising the government yet for the many years they have been in government they did nothing to improve the lives of Kenyans.
