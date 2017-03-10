Obama's Half-Brother Tweets Image of ...

Obama's Half-Brother Tweets Image of Debunked Kenya Birth Certificate

Malik Obama reposted a scan of a long-debunked forged document supposedly proving that Barack Obama was born in Mombasa, Kenya. Malik Obama , the half-brother of former U.S. President Barack Obama and a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, re-ignited a controversy that dogged America's first African-American president throughout his term of office by tweeting an image on 9 March 2017 of a document allegedly proving that Barack wasn't born in Hawaii, as he claimed: The image, which first surfaced in an eBay auction 2009 and was immediately debunked as a forgery , is of a birth certificate supposedly issued by the British Protectorate of Kenya in 1961.

