Murders of senior officers in the last 50 years
The murder last week of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his driver Constable Godfrey Wambewa and bodyguard Corporal Kenneth Erau sent shockwaves across Uganda. Many asked how safe they were if this could happen to a high-ranking police officer.
